I'm fitting an outdoor access point onto the soffit of our new garage, and I want to check what people would suggest i use to seal the external hole where the ethernet cable exits the soffit. I've had a look online and at Bunnings/mitre10 but could not find anything.
The electrician who ran the cabling drilled a 15mm hole into the soffit, so I heed some sort of rubber grommet to seal the hole with the cable in place.
I don't have access to the hole from inside the roof space, so the solution will need to be fitted from the outside.
