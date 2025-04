I still use the original constant vigil sentry lite, it's working ok. The power supply they provide gets EXTREMELY hot (70 degrees) when running a modern router and an ONT so I had to replace that, but they gave me good advice on what to buy. It's hot enough it should just about recalled. I suspect the newer models address this.

I have a small battery on the sentry lite about 8ah, plus few moderate sized batteries around 15AH or so that can be charged with a small solar panel for emergencies.