I have a few Orbi routers/wifi access points from Orcon however I don't intend to be using them forever so I will have to return the Orbi devices at some point. I'd like to migrate to something else eventually such as Grandstream. I currently have a need for an extra wireless AP and thought about purchasing a Grandstream AP. Will they operate fine together assuming I use same SSID and password? Then eventually I can purchase all Grandstream gear (Unifi is the other option but they seem more expensive). My final setup would be 3-4 access points, a router and a couple switches with POE.

Aruba Instant On AP25 all cloud managed, no "controllers" and just drive from an App on your phone or the web portal




I think the Grandstream one also doesn't require a separate controller.

Hi correct Grandstream can use either one of the APs as master that control the others locally, or sign up to gwn.cloud and point the APs there, all done.

