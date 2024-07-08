I have a few Orbi routers/wifi access points from Orcon however I don't intend to be using them forever so I will have to return the Orbi devices at some point. I'd like to migrate to something else eventually such as Grandstream. I currently have a need for an extra wireless AP and thought about purchasing a Grandstream AP. Will they operate fine together assuming I use same SSID and password? Then eventually I can purchase all Grandstream gear (Unifi is the other option but they seem more expensive). My final setup would be 3-4 access points, a router and a couple switches with POE.