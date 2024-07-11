I use UBlock Origin on my browsers (both computers and on mobile phones); wondering since I have smart TVs / Apple TV and watch TVNZ+, ThreeNow, YouTube etc. through there, if it is possible at all to have adblockers at the modem level? I didn't fully understand the search results when I looked this up, if yes it is possible or not. Did see some mention of using Pi Hole; I have a really OLD Raspberry Pi lying around somewhere so I guess I could give that a go (I'm a noob when it comes to Raspberry Pi though!), but preference would be to do something within the modem instead. It's a 2degrees supplied Fritzbox 7530.
Are there any downsides/unintended consequences of doing this?