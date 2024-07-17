Hello,

I recently upgraded my home network with Grandstream hardware:

GWN7003 Router

GWN7711P Switch

GWN7665 AP

I now have a fully operational network, but unfortunately I can't get my Mitsubishi AirCon working again with its MAC-568IF-E WiFi adaptor through the Android phone app. All other devices are working again.

I've tried almost everything I can think of with the adaptor on a special 2.4GHz WPA2 only SSID (As supported by the adaptor). It connects successfully then fails with a 'no internet' warning light on the adaptor (Flashing ERR light twice every 5 seconds). It's connected to the LAN successfully and receives a DHCP address. I can ping the adaptor and can also browse to the URL the adaptor is trying to reach from another device when on the same SSID (as informed by the great team at bdt.co.nz). So for all intents and purposes, it's connected correctly.

When setting up a hotspot phone and connecting the adaptor to that, I get connectivity and can control the AirCon with the app. So I'm left thinking my Grandstream networking must have some restriction for this specific device?

I've also been helped by the amazing team at gowireless specifically for the Grandstream gear so have troubleshooted most device related stuff already.

It seems very similar to what happened here with unifi gear, but it doesn't seem to have been resolved?

Ubiquiti Unifi LAN and Mitsubishi Heat Pump - very strange issue (geekzone.co.nz)

I'm guessing some incompatibility of the MAC-568IF-E with newer networking gear, so any 'options' I can try around getting these to cooperate would be greatly appreciated.