LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) - Grandstream and Mitsubishi AirCon WiFi
NotABot

#315450 17-Jul-2024 12:54
Hello,

 

 

 

I recently upgraded my home network with Grandstream hardware:

 

GWN7003 Router

 

GWN7711P Switch

 

GWN7665 AP

 

I now have a fully operational network, but unfortunately I can't get my Mitsubishi AirCon working again with its MAC-568IF-E WiFi adaptor through the Android phone app. All other devices are working again.

 

I've tried almost everything I can think of with the adaptor on a special 2.4GHz WPA2 only SSID (As supported by the adaptor). It connects successfully then fails with a 'no internet' warning light on the adaptor (Flashing ERR light twice every 5 seconds). It's connected to the LAN successfully and receives a DHCP address. I can ping the adaptor and can also browse to the URL the adaptor is trying to reach from another device when on the same SSID (as informed by the great team at bdt.co.nz). So for all intents and purposes, it's connected correctly.

 

When setting up a hotspot phone and connecting the adaptor to that, I get connectivity and can control the AirCon with the app. So I'm left thinking my Grandstream networking must have some restriction for this specific device?

 

I've also been helped by the amazing team at gowireless specifically for the Grandstream gear so have troubleshooted most device related stuff already.

 

 

 

It seems very similar to what happened here with unifi gear, but it doesn't seem to have been resolved?

 

Ubiquiti Unifi LAN and Mitsubishi Heat Pump - very strange issue (geekzone.co.nz)

 

 

 

I'm guessing some incompatibility of the MAC-568IF-E with newer networking gear, so any 'options' I can try around getting these to cooperate would be greatly appreciated.


nzkc
  #3260772 17-Jul-2024 15:11
I assume you're dishing out DNS via DHCP. Maybe you could try defining the Mitsubishi adapter to have hard coded DNS entries. I'd try that first.

 

Edit: Oh... and likewise a default route. Worth checking that.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
NotABot

  #3260777 17-Jul-2024 15:34
Thanks for the advice,

 

Yes DHCP dishes out DNS servers to use.

 

I can only specify specific DNS servers at WAN and for each VLAN (I only use a single VLAN)

 

Currently these are 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 at WAN but I've tried Google and Quad9 at both WAN and LAN.

 

There's no way to Hard set DNS on the adaptor specifically I don't think. It's pretty basic.

 

The routes look good and other devices on the same SSID connect to the internet fine, if that's what you mean.

rscole86
  #3260782 17-Jul-2024 15:41
I'm using the same devices on GWN7610's, and they work fine.

Have you tried your ISP's DNS?



NotABot

  #3260784 17-Jul-2024 15:49
Thanks, good to know it 'should' work, really liking this kit so hope to get this last thing working

 

And no I haven't tried Orcons DNS Servers...

 

Trying now

NotABot

  #3260819 17-Jul-2024 17:17
No luck with ISP DNS unfortunately.

 

Are you able to tell me what your SSID and Radio setup is like?

 

Do you run a separate 2.4GHz SSID?

 

My 2.4 is WPA2 PSK AES

 

Multicast suppression is off

 

Channel Width 20MHz (Tried wider)

 

Auto Channel

 

 

 

Also do you use a Grandstream Router?

RunningMan
  #3260830 17-Jul-2024 18:02
Try selecting channel 1-11 in case auto is bumping to 12 or 13.

NotABot

  #3260839 17-Jul-2024 18:45
Have tried fixing to 3, 7 and 11 unfortunately



nzkc
  #3260842 17-Jul-2024 19:04
You mention everything is on one vlan. I assume you've set the vlan ID on the GWN7665 right?

 

Edit: Ah you have other devices using it 🤦‍♂️ It'll be something "simple" like this I suspect since it connects just cant route to the internet.

rscole86
  #3260859 17-Jul-2024 19:23
NotABot:

No luck with ISP DNS unfortunately.


Are you able to tell me what your SSID and Radio setup is like?


Do you run a separate 2.4GHz SSID?


My 2.4 is WPA2 PSK AES


Multicast suppression is off


Channel Width 20MHz (Tried wider)


Auto Channel


 


Also do you use a Grandstream Router?



I'm running the same settings, with dual band 5/2.4 on the same ssid.

Nothing special was needed to set them up iirc, other than just one that I had to reset and reconfigure a couple of times for the settings to stick.

I've got four on this network.

No, no Grandstream router. I'm now running pfsense and previously an edgerouter.







