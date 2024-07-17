Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home networking tool advice
akum036

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#315452 17-Jul-2024 18:03
Hi,

 

I'm about to kick off on cabling for my new-build's home network, AV connections and alarm system. I was looing for advice on specific tools as there are some many choices out there. 

 

These are what I think I need:

 

  • Cable cutter
  • Cable stripper
  • Punch down tool (compatible with keystone jacks and PDL Iconic jacks) ~ 50 entries in my patch panel and ~25 in-room jacks.
  • Network tester

Also, for wall HDMI sockets, do you need to terminate these, or connect premade HDMI cables inside the walls?

 

I'd be grateful for any advice on which brands/models to get and if I'm missing anything.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
1731 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3260909 18-Jul-2024 06:07
Wall HDMI sockets are just a barrel/joiner; you plug a cable into the back of them. 

 

Depending on the cable construction a craft/stanley knife can come in handy.

 

Some manufacturers make a tool that can be used to press all 8 conductors simultaneously into the keystone; this can make life easier and faster. You generally need the same brand tool and keystone.


