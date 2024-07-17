Hi,
I'm about to kick off on cabling for my new-build's home network, AV connections and alarm system. I was looing for advice on specific tools as there are some many choices out there.
These are what I think I need:
- Cable cutter
- Cable stripper
- Punch down tool (compatible with keystone jacks and PDL Iconic jacks) ~ 50 entries in my patch panel and ~25 in-room jacks.
- Network tester
Also, for wall HDMI sockets, do you need to terminate these, or connect premade HDMI cables inside the walls?
I'd be grateful for any advice on which brands/models to get and if I'm missing anything.