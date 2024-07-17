Hi,

I'm about to kick off on cabling for my new-build's home network, AV connections and alarm system. I was looing for advice on specific tools as there are some many choices out there.

These are what I think I need:

Cable cutter

Cable stripper

Punch down tool (compatible with keystone jacks and PDL Iconic jacks) ~ 50 entries in my patch panel and ~25 in-room jacks.

Network tester

Also, for wall HDMI sockets, do you need to terminate these, or connect premade HDMI cables inside the walls?

I'd be grateful for any advice on which brands/models to get and if I'm missing anything.