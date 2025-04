I'm moving into an existing household as a flatmate soon, they have an existing internet connection setup and distributed via WiFi points (Think they are Orbi units).

What options do I have to keep my devices and usage private? I could double NAT with my own router setup to hide my devices but in theory, someone could still log my DNS requests/packet sniff etc, is that correct? Want to avoid using VPN due to bottlenecking speeds.



Sounds paranoid, just value my privacy.

Any ideas?