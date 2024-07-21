Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rscole86

4952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315491 21-Jul-2024 16:12
Looking at replacing my smart switch (tp-link TL-SG1016PE), as it seems to randomly reboot, despite being plugged into a UPS.


 


I currently have 6 POE devices, being cameras and AP's, using around 20W with a mix of 802.3af/at.


For the remaining 10 ports, I only have a couple spare, so I need to go bigger than 16 ports.


I need to be able to VLAN off parts of my network, and am not opposed to running more than one switch if this makes it easier cheaper.


 


I thought I would look at ex-lease as a cheaper option and saw WS-C2960X 24 port for ~$100 and 48 port ~$150. They appear to be EOS, but not EOL yet, and for their price it seems worth it over brand new home user devices.
How much of a learning curve would the Cisco's be?


 


Alternatively, any recommendations for a managed/smart switch?

Tinkerisk
4095 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262430 21-Jul-2024 20:34
When just for cameras and APs why not using something similar (maybe 8 ports) like this or this to extend a normal VLAN capable (fanless) switch with PoE? The advantage is also that it becomes less expensive if a PoE channel dies at some point. I use them with a high power PoE injector as well for that purpose but I‘m not located in NZ.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

 
 
 
 

rscole86

4952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263034 22-Jul-2024 17:28
Very expensive by the time I get two of those and a switch.

bigreddog
191 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3263360 23-Jul-2024 08:42
rscole86:

 

Looking at replacing my smart switch (tp-link TL-SG1016PE), as it seems to randomly reboot, despite being plugged into a UPS.

 

 

Slightly off topic, but do you have the POE Auto Recovery on and set correctly? I had the same problem, but it was because <someone> swapped cables around to my POE doorbell...

 

 

(* me, it was me that did that 🙋)



michaelmurfy
meow
13166 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263383 23-Jul-2024 10:23
The Grandstream switches from Go Wireless are both cheap and very good. Not fanless, but quiet.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Quinny
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3263459 23-Jul-2024 12:03
I bought a second-hand Netgear Prosafe 48-port gigabit managed switch from Trademe two years ago and have been very happy with it. It is rackmount but stuffed on top of a box in my garage, and I have never looked back. Before that, I had to juggle two switches; it has pretty much been set and forget. I can see at least one up on Trademe now under $200, which, if you can make it work, is, to me, worth a look.

rscole86

4952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263608 23-Jul-2024 15:34
@Quinny/@michaelmurfy - I have a rack and it's in the garage, so fan noise doesn't bother me.

@bigreddog - Cheers I'll check that.


rscole86

4952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263673 23-Jul-2024 18:55
bigreddog:

Slightly off topic, but do you have the POE Auto Recovery on and set correctly?



I'm running v1, so it's not available.



lxsw20
3504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3263678 23-Jul-2024 19:05
I got a 2960x PoE for about $70 off trade which I thought was an absolute bargain. You will need to know a bit of CLI and there is fan noise.

 

 

 

I have a GWN7802P, but for you a GWN7803P is probably a better fit. Easy to configure with the web gui too. 

