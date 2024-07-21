Looking at replacing my smart switch (tp-link TL-SG1016PE), as it seems to randomly reboot, despite being plugged into a UPS.

I currently have 6 POE devices, being cameras and AP's, using around 20W with a mix of 802.3af/at.

For the remaining 10 ports, I only have a couple spare, so I need to go bigger than 16 ports.

I need to be able to VLAN off parts of my network, and am not opposed to running more than one switch if this makes it easier cheaper.

I thought I would look at ex-lease as a cheaper option and saw WS-C2960X 24 port for ~$100 and 48 port ~$150. They appear to be EOS, but not EOL yet, and for their price it seems worth it over brand new home user devices.

How much of a learning curve would the Cisco's be?

Alternatively, any recommendations for a managed/smart switch?