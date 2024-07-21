jordan8thepie1

Hi

We have an Arrowhead ESX alarm system at work and the Ethernet connection keeps dropping off frequently and its random. It might work fine for 3 weeks then drop off.

It's connected to an UniFi Switch.

Every time it drops off I have to unplug the Ethernet cable from the switch and reconnect it.

Have tried changing ports and connecting to a different switch in our rack but it still drops off completely.

In checking the UniFi logs there is no disconnection log, but in Clients the device shows up as offline.

The Port still shows as online.

When it has dropped off I cannot access it through web browser or ping it.