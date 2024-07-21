Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Arrowhead ESX alarm drops off Network UniFi
jordan8thepie1

#315499 21-Jul-2024 20:24
Hi

 

We have an Arrowhead ESX alarm system at work and the Ethernet connection keeps dropping off frequently and its random. It might work fine for 3 weeks then drop off. 

 

It's connected to an UniFi Switch.

 

Every time it drops off I have to unplug the Ethernet cable from the switch and reconnect it.

 

Have tried changing ports and connecting to a different switch in our rack but it still drops off completely. 

 

In checking the UniFi logs there is no disconnection log, but in Clients the device shows up as offline.

 

The Port still shows as online.

 

When it has dropped off I cannot access it through web browser or ping it. 

 

 

cyril7
  #3262535 22-Jul-2024 07:02
Hi, I have several that do it too, most are directly connected to one of the lan ports of a Mikrotik router, several of them I have setup to email a notification when it happens.

 

End result I get several a week, I have reported this to Arrowhead months back, no useful response was forth coming.

 

Cyril

