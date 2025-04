Hi there. I've upgraded my Synology RT2600ac router to the RT6600ax and am wanting to use the RT2600ac as a wifi point, but I can't get it to work. The SRMs on both are up to date but when I try to add the 2600ac (through the 6600ax SRM > Wi-Fi Connect > Wi-Fi Point > Add Wi-Fi Point) it says 'Found no Wi-Fi points'. I've tried connecting wirelessly and wired but both have the same outcome.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Cheers

Ryan