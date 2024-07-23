Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung T7 1TB SSD - Big price jump over 18 months
#315524 23-Jul-2024 09:53
I purchased the Samsung T7 1TB SSD for $173.21 in November 2022.

 

I am thinking of another buying another SSD but notice the current price at PB Tech (Buy the Samsung T7 1TB Portable External SSD - Titan Grey - USB 3.2 Gen2 ... ( MU-PC1T0T/WW ) online - PBTech.co.nz) is $279. The Model Number on the site and on my SSD appear to be same  (apart from the words WW which mine does not mention).

 

Other stores have similar pricing, so it is not a mistake.

 

So, has Samsung massively increased the prices or is it inflation and exchange rates?

 

I won't be buying one, but am considering the ADATA SE880 1TB USB-C Rugged Portable SSD (Buy the ADATA SE880 1TB USB-C Rugged Portable SSD - 2000Mb/s ( AELI-SE880-1TCGY ) online - PBTech.co.nz).

 

(Overall speed is not an issue as it will only used for image backups).

 

Edit: Forgot to mention that I have no recollection as to whether the $173.21 was a sale price.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

  #3263403 23-Jul-2024 11:41
I have that ADATA portable SSD, and I play games off it, it runs well. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3263409 23-Jul-2024 11:58
NZ$165 delivered from Amazon.

  #3263523 23-Jul-2024 12:51
MikeFly:

 

NZ$165 delivered from Amazon.

 

 

Amazon.com: SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Reliable Storage for Gaming, Students, Professionals, MU-PC1T0T/AM, Gray : Electronics



  #3264047 24-Jul-2024 18:57
I purchased the ADATA SE880 1TB from PB Tech (Click and Collect).

 

Amazed as to how small it is.




