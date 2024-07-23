I have a friend who is needing to set up a router with separate SSID that is isolated from his normal network, as they have a granny flat which doesn't have a separate line.

This is much easier to accomplish with non-mesh setups, but it seems that mesh setups are limited... I saw that Network Orbi's have a guest network option, but it seems they may still pass through multi-cast traffic still, and in some cases, are not even on separate IP ranges.

Are there good suggestions for a mesh setups for this? It needs to be easily administered by an non-network person, as while I will do the initial setup, I will be handing it over to them to operate.