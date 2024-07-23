Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best mesh option for Multiple SSID's (on separate vlans)
Aaroona

#315535 23-Jul-2024 20:30
I have a friend who is needing to set up a router with separate SSID that is isolated from his normal network, as they have a granny flat which doesn't have a separate line. 

 

This is much easier to accomplish with non-mesh setups, but it seems that mesh setups are limited... I saw that Network Orbi's have a guest network option, but it seems they may still pass through multi-cast traffic still, and in some cases, are not even on separate IP ranges. 

 

 

 

Are there good suggestions for a mesh setups for this? It needs to be easily administered by an non-network person, as while I will do the initial setup, I will be handing it over to them to operate. 

nztim
  #3263729 23-Jul-2024 20:51
Aruba Instant On, Totally cloud managed




networkn
  #3263742 23-Jul-2024 21:36
I happen to have an HP AP-505 I am interested in offloading. They aren't cheap though.

nztim
  #3263752 23-Jul-2024 22:01
AP 505 is enterprise for home use id go with the Instant on series




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3263813 24-Jul-2024 02:39
For a consumer-grade device, Synology will do it.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3263896 24-Jul-2024 09:39
Expanding on my previous reply, now from my desktop. With Synology you can create up to five networks:

 

 

You can assign each network to an individual Ethernet port, or to different Wi-Fi SSID. Each will have their VLAN and DNS, NAT, settings:

 

 

 

Then just add a second Synology as a mesh node:

 




Aaroona

  #3265656 28-Jul-2024 23:11
Thanks for the replies. Chatting with my friend, they're not wanting to spend a huge amount, which given the particular requirements, I've told them will be challenging. Mesh + VLAN seems to be an expensive combo. 

 

I might look into the aruba stuff, even just for me personally. Looks interesting and could be useful here at the flat.

noroad
  #3265754 29-Jul-2024 09:12
Grandstream AP's will do this and they are not that expensive. The form factor is wall/ceiling but it achieves what you want without external controllers. I have not personally used the AP's in mesh mode (just central POE) but I'm shure it would work fine.



openmedia
  #3265792 29-Jul-2024 11:34
Second hand Aruba APs pop up from time to time. I'm using 3 IAP-315 devices and they have multiple SSIDs all on different VLANs.




