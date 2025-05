Hi All!



I recently bought a DYNAMIX 20" Network Enclosure and I'm having troubles mounting a PowerPoint on it. I have already knocked out the metal thingy, but when I try to secure the powerpoint, the holes on the enclosure just don't match with the holes on the powerpoint.



Any advice from those who have already done it? Do I need to buy a special mounting bracket for it?



Cheers,

Lionel