johno1234:

Hi all, at about 4am something happened and it started blocking almost everything:

Most queries are getting blocked with "Database is busy" status:

If I disable pi-hole blocking then DNS is working OK and everything works.... but with ads.

As soon as I enable blocking then most queries are blocked again.

I turned off blocking and updated Gravity successfully, then turned blocking back on but almost everything still blocked.

Next I would run a self-repair "sudo pihole reconfigure" but that is failing on an apt-get update:

This seems to be the bigger issue? Something about lists? Couldn't find anything straightforward on Google to get past this.

Any advice, please?