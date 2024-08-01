Does anyone find in the above lots of access to 'connectivitycheck.gstatic.com'. Its like 90% of queries. Think its when I'm using the Shield or watching NF or something on PC, or some media something. Is it typical ? Should I care ?
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
If I recall correctly; its android devices that do this. See: https://www.reddit.com/r/pihole/comments/jbr0b9/insane_number_of_connectivitycheckgstaticcom/
Interesting. Thanks.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99