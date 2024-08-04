iamsammajor

Hi all,
im desperated for some help wiht my router set up, i had followed the Edgerouter tutorial and ran the following,
set interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 pppoe 0 ipv6 enable
edit interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 pppoe 0 dhcpv6-pd pd 0
set prefix-length /56
set interface eth1 host-address ::1
set interface eth1 prefix-id :0
set interface eth1 service slaac
top
set interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 pppoe 0 dhcpv6-pd prefix-only
commit
save
within my edgerouter page i can see there are some ipv6 address appear and it looks like a global ge80 address, but when i try "https://ipv6test.google.com/" it says "You don’t have IPv6, but you shouldn’t have problems on websites that add IPv6 support."
i had no luck with ipv6 ever and no care as much, but I have an iptv app only support ipv6, would be good to get this going,
any help would be awesome
TIA,
Sam