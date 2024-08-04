iamsammajor

I have the EdgeRouter and it's fine with IPv6 and have used it on the Slingshot/Vocus/2degrees network in the past. It is also paired with an Orbi which simply passes through everything to the EdgeRouter -- hopefully you're not double-NAT-ing by any chance?

Also, have you tried using DHCP/IPoE instead? I never used PPPoE for IPv6 when I was on their network in the past -- IIRC it wasn't supported on PPPoE for quite sometime when they first introduced IPv6. I believe these days I believe both DHCP and PPPoE is supported for IPv6 -- but I would probably go with DHCP anyway.

To set up my EdgeRouter, I just reset it and then used the built in wizard for DHCP/IPoE (sorry can't recall the name the EdgeRouter use for this particular configuration but it'll be either DHCP or IPoE, and not PPPoE). Made sure to tick the box for IPv6 and just leave everything else at default settings. It worked fine with default settings so I would try that as a starting point.

I would recommend the wizard anyway as it also loads several firewall entries for IPv6 which you must have anyway -- your config above doesn't seem to include any IPv6 firewall entries.

I currently use the EdgeRouter on Quic with DHCP/vlan10 (same as 2degrees I believe) with no day to day issue. Only fix I had to apply was the manual config change needed to fix a long standing EdegRouter bug -- see the last FAQ on Quic's support page. Also as noted works fine with Orbi -- making sure it is not configured to do its own DHCP.