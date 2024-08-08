Asteros: Have you tried plugging into port LAN 2 on your ONT?

If the Asus doesnt work either then it maybe indicates there isnt any fibre enabled or as above - try the second port on the ONT.

Usually the service is enabled on port one - but sometimes it can be set up on port two when a changeover is coming up and the old ISP then turns port one off.

Dumb question - but your ONT is defintely on and LEDs lit up?

You could try checking with Skinny that the service is definitely live.