Tp link setup on skinny Fibre problems - help
Here4thetea

Wannabe Geek


#315706 8-Aug-2024 11:33
Righto folk, Loosing my mind here, and I'm hoping I'm just missing something. 

 

I've been trying to get skinny fibre setup at home on a BYO router so limited support from them. 

 

Images of setting on TP Link - https://imgur.com/a/8MzYlOW

 

I've used all the setting for skinny and checked them against the PB tech suggestion (but with disabled VLAN). I've tried different cables. tried differnt lan ports on the ONT (only one lights up green when plugged in). Tried a different router ASUS one (used same setting). But I just keep coming up agains the Disconnected/not plugged in properly problem. 

 

I'd love some help.

mrgsm021
Uber Geek

  #3269457 8-Aug-2024 11:49
Try factory resetting the TP Link and start over?



Here4thetea

Wannabe Geek


  #3269460 8-Aug-2024 12:28
Yeah, tried the a couple times on both routers. but might as well go for another round.

farcus
Uber Geek


  #3269464 8-Aug-2024 13:03
Here4thetea:

 

Righto folk, Loosing my mind here, and I'm hoping I'm just missing something. 

 

I've been trying to get skinny fibre setup at home on a BYO router so limited support from them. 

 

Images of setting on TP Link - https://imgur.com/a/8MzYlOW

 

I've used all the setting for skinny and checked them against the PB tech suggestion (but with disabled VLAN). I've tried different cables. tried differnt lan ports on the ONT (only one lights up green when plugged in). Tried a different router ASUS one (used same setting). But I just keep coming up agains the Disconnected/not plugged in properly problem. 

 

I'd love some help.

 

 

 

 

These are the settings from their website that i use in my fritzbox.
Work without issue

 



Here4thetea

Wannabe Geek


  #3269467 8-Aug-2024 13:16
Thanks. Those are the settings I have used on both routers. still no luck

 

Here's the setting and error im getting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mrgsm021
Uber Geek

  #3269468 8-Aug-2024 13:19
Not sure if it'll make a difference but maybe also try having the username in an email format, i.e. user@skinny.co.nz, instead of just skinny?

Here4thetea

Wannabe Geek


  #3269470 8-Aug-2024 13:23
Tried it different users. no luck.

OldGeek
Ultimate Geek

  #3269526 8-Aug-2024 15:48
I have an AX50 and the IPTV tab shows an ability to select an ISP profile.  I have 'New Zealand-UFB' selected and there are other settings that allow VLANID and VLAN priority to be set (amongst others).  If you can find ISP profile settings then you should be able to choose VLAN settings.

 

 




Asteros
Ultimate Geek


  #3269530 8-Aug-2024 15:55
Have you tried plugging into port LAN 2 on your ONT?

robjg63
Uber Geek

  #3269534 8-Aug-2024 16:24
Asteros:

 

Have you tried plugging into port LAN 2 on your ONT?

 

 

If the Asus doesnt work either then it maybe indicates there isnt any fibre enabled or as above - try the second port on the ONT.

 

Usually the service is enabled on port one - but sometimes it can be set up on port two when a changeover is coming up and the old ISP then turns port one off.

 

Dumb question - but your ONT is defintely on and LEDs lit up?

 

You could try checking with Skinny that the service is definitely live.




robjg63
Uber Geek

  #3269537 8-Aug-2024 16:27
You do have the router connected to the WAN port and the other end of the cable into the ONT port dont you?




trig42
Uber Geek

  #3269538 8-Aug-2024 16:31
Do any lights come up on either the Router or the ONT when you connect the cable? 

 

The router is saying there isn't a connection between Router and ONT. I'd get to the bottom of that issue first.

 

 

 

Tried a different cable?

kiwiharry
Uber Geek

  #3269542 8-Aug-2024 16:51
Here4thetea:

 

Thanks. Those are the settings I have used on both routers. still no luck

 

Here's the setting and error im getting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Think you need to enable IPTV/VLAN and ensure NZ country profile is selected.




robjg63
Uber Geek

  #3269551 8-Aug-2024 17:07
kiwiharry:

 

Think you need to enable IPTV/VLAN and ensure NZ country profile is selected.

 

 

When you are going through setup, you can click the dropdown against "Special settings", then click the arrow against "Custom" and pick NZ-UFB.

 

I seem to recall I set that option when I installed my TP-Link Deco M4 (on Bigpipe - same network settings as Skinny) and it just worked.

 

I dont think I specifically had to disable VLAN.

 

I do recall that after I saved the settings on the M4, it didnt connect. So I rebooted and waited around a minute then away it went.

 




