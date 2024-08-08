Righto folk, Loosing my mind here, and I'm hoping I'm just missing something.
I've been trying to get skinny fibre setup at home on a BYO router so limited support from them.
- https://imgur.com/a/8MzYlOW
I've used all the setting for skinny and checked them against the PB tech suggestion (but with disabled VLAN). I've tried different cables. tried differnt lan ports on the ONT (only one lights up green when plugged in). Tried a different router ASUS one (used same setting). But I just keep coming up agains the Disconnected/not plugged in properly problem.
I'd love some help.