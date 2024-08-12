While it's not ideal, we have bought some Wi-Fi devices in from the USA for our own use and have had no hassles. We have had some devices warn (in their web portal) that they are operating outside of their designed region but this has not prevented them working.

The only time I've seen this actually cause a problem in the past was when a client's router was set to automatically assign itself a channel (based on scanning the area and picking a channel with the lease congestion) and it would sometimes pick Channel 13. This became a problem when the client bought a laptop from a popular local computer retailer that had been parallel imported from the USA and the Wi-Fi radio was firmware limited to channels 1-11. Once we finished scratching our heads and worked out what the issue was, we fixed their router to a channel in the 1-11 range and everyone moved on with their lives.

There was a cost to the client as it involved two chargeable site visits to solve that little mystery. This would have been in the region of 8-12 years ago.