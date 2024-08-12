Hi all,
I am looking at getting an ASUS RT-AX88U/86U Pro. However I cannot find them for sale in NZ, only pb tech have the non pro version, however I ideally want the Guest Network Pro feature which looks like only the Pro of that model has.
Only place I can really find it for sale is Amazon US. Will buying it from there and using a power adapter be fine for use in NZ on normal fibre? So far my research shows that the USA channels are identintical to NZ across all the bands apart from 2.4ghz it is only 1-11 whereas NZ allows 1-13.
Has anyone purchased a router overseas like this and run any issues into getting it working in NZ? Does the 1-11 band have any limitation here or would it be unnoticed?
Cheers