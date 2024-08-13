We have a holiday house in a remote location.

At present it has Wireless internet which has incoming port 80 and 443 blocked which is a bit of a nuisance as I have a Synology Diskstation acting as a webserver to display weather station information among other things.

I've overcome this problem through a third party.... however I am considering Starlink, but before shelling out for all the equipment, I want to be sure that my webserver can be seen from the outside world.

As half the time the internet connection is only servicing the Diskstation, I only want to pay the $75 per month fee, so obtaining an IP4 address is out of the question.

Doing an internet search , Tailscale appears to be software which can assist access through cgnat gateways and I installed it on the Diskstation, but I can't figure out how it all works with my domain name. Has anyone successfully got a Synology Diskstation to publish a website behind the latest Starlink hardware. If so can you detail how they have done it?

Any help would be appreciated. I'm heading to my 4 score years of age, so the brain isn't as sharp as it used to be.