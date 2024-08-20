Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Keke93

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315835 20-Aug-2024 20:54
Send private message

Hello!

So I bought my first home two weeks ago and finally have sorted my broadband and all I need to do is pretty much, plug and play.

I got home, ensured my router and address matched. I then followed instructions from Chorus on how to get started. I did that and connected my router. I was able to successfully do everything however, there is no internet connection. The “INTERNET” indicator on the ONT is not on, no light, nada.

What am I doing wrong?

Chorus ONT Type 400
ZeroNet Fibre Max
Tp-Link Archer GE800

Setup because my data and service suck, I’m getting a horrible connection so I cannot upload photos.

Connection:
ONT Type 400
-Power plugged in
-Fibre cable running through wall and ONT

Router
-Power plugged in

ONT + Router
-Connected through the LAN 1 ports on both equipment.

Lights:
ONT green light - POWER, LINK, AUTH, & LAN1 // WLAN2.4G & WLAN5G
Router - blinking red = no internet connection

Router has been setup and I am connected to the router, just no internet connection.

Create new topic
Wheelbarrow01
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3274009 20-Aug-2024 21:34
Send private message

Please PM me with your name, address and if possible, the serial number of the ONT in front of you (It sharts with ALCLxxxxxxx). I will check that there is not an address record issue for you, and will confirm ZeroNet's activation order is fully complete in the Chorus system. (If this check has been done by your RSP already, just let me know).




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
JemS
39 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3274010 20-Aug-2024 21:39
Send private message

Lan 1 on the ONT should be to WAN 1 on the router. Not LAN 1 on both.

mrgsm021
1464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3274035 21-Aug-2024 07:58
Send private message

Looking on the TP Link website, the Archer GE800 appears to have one SFP+ port and 2 x 10Gbps for internet/WAN ports, so maybe OP should try plugging into one of those 10Gbps ports?



toejam316
1454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3274039 21-Aug-2024 08:13
Send private message

A quick google says the top of the two 10Gbps ports is your WAN port. Try connecting that to your ONT's LAN 1.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

kiwiwilde
1 post

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3274043 21-Aug-2024 08:32
Send private message

https://www.tp-link.com/au/support/faq/3734/

 

 

 

Bit of info here but if you have poor internet you may not be able to see it unless mobile data is an option and you can review via phone

 

Also sometimes on the ONT (chorus box) the ISP configures lan port 2 not lan port 1 (Personal experience ) try moving the cable plugged into lan port 1 to lan port 2 

Create new topic





