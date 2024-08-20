Hello!



So I bought my first home two weeks ago and finally have sorted my broadband and all I need to do is pretty much, plug and play.



I got home, ensured my router and address matched. I then followed instructions from Chorus on how to get started. I did that and connected my router. I was able to successfully do everything however, there is no internet connection. The “INTERNET” indicator on the ONT is not on, no light, nada.



What am I doing wrong?



Chorus ONT Type 400

ZeroNet Fibre Max

Tp-Link Archer GE800



Setup because my data and service suck, I’m getting a horrible connection so I cannot upload photos.



Connection:

ONT Type 400

-Power plugged in

-Fibre cable running through wall and ONT



Router

-Power plugged in



ONT + Router

-Connected through the LAN 1 ports on both equipment.



Lights:

ONT green light - POWER, LINK, AUTH, & LAN1 // WLAN2.4G & WLAN5G

Router - blinking red = no internet connection



Router has been setup and I am connected to the router, just no internet connection.

