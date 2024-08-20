Hello!
So I bought my first home two weeks ago and finally have sorted my broadband and all I need to do is pretty much, plug and play.
I got home, ensured my router and address matched. I then followed instructions from Chorus on how to get started. I did that and connected my router. I was able to successfully do everything however, there is no internet connection. The “INTERNET” indicator on the ONT is not on, no light, nada.
What am I doing wrong?
Chorus ONT Type 400
ZeroNet Fibre Max
Tp-Link Archer GE800
Setup because my data and service suck, I’m getting a horrible connection so I cannot upload photos.
Connection:
ONT Type 400
-Power plugged in
-Fibre cable running through wall and ONT
Router
-Power plugged in
ONT + Router
-Connected through the LAN 1 ports on both equipment.
Lights:
ONT green light - POWER, LINK, AUTH, & LAN1 // WLAN2.4G & WLAN5G
Router - blinking red = no internet connection
Router has been setup and I am connected to the router, just no internet connection.