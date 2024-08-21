jakebriggs:

Hi all

A tiny bit of background, I've been running a tp-link with openwrt for way way longer than is advisable - and it started failing, so I dug out the router Vodafone/OneNZ gave me (a HG659 Vodefone Home Gateway) when I signed up to fibre a couple years ago, and set that up.

Now, I have a static IP, and a domain name pointing to various IPs. Lets say its example.com pointing to a website on a VPS in the state, and home.example.com pointing to the static IP I have from vodafone/OneNZ.

I have set up a port forward from port 80 on my HG659 to a port 80 on a computer computer on my lan behind the gateway. So far so good,

If I am outside my network (say, on my android phone with wifi off but on the cellular data network) everything works great - home.example.com resolves to the correct ip, and I can connect to the service on port 80 from behind the firewall.

The problem comes when I am inside the network, on the lan. home.example.com resolves to the correct ip, but, tryign to connect to that service does not connect, The router is not allowing connections from inside the network to "loop back" I guess.

Its been so long since I set this up I can't really remember the names of various settings. I have gained Admin access to the HG659 Vodefone Home Gateway and I can see I can add a static route but I am not sure thats what I need.

This is quite inconvenient, as I have multiple services - not just one on port 80. I have icecast, I have subsonic, and couple more things and I'd like to be able to connect to home.example.com:80 et al from inside and outside my network, and some of the software I use will treat them as different servers if I connect to home.example.com AND 192.168.0.2

Any ideas on how I might convince this router to play ball? Or am I going to have to by a new router for openwrt or maybe one of those fancy pants microtiks

Also, I think i read somewhere the OneNZ gives out ipv6 blocks? Is that true? That might solve this issue for me.

Jake