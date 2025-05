At 2kms - it would probably fail the megtest and others that electricians like to do before they will issue the COC.

I regularly have a scenario where i'll say to my electrician that i have buried a 200 metre tps cable and want it wired up to the breaker board at one end with a 230v outlet on the other end. He always says it will fail but then it ends up passing. But even then i am pushing it - 2kms would be out of the question unless your stepping it up and using a very thick cable.

The main issue is that the resistance in such a long line can make it hard for breakers to trip on a short. They just see it as something like a high draw heater being attached and not enough can get through to safely trip.

I would suggest just running a fiber cable and then use a solar system for power at the far end.

About 30% of all electric gates that get installed are solar powered so just talk to a gate company about a solar powered system and they will have a solution for you. If you are concerned about wanting a fast motor that draws a lot of current for speed, just ask them about a decent one that can run on a big custom solar system.

A composite fiber+power cable is going to shock you when you see the price.

You wouldnt want to see the price of a cable that is capable of carrying enough current with a low enough voltage loss over 2kms and one which an electrician will still issue a COC.

It would be much cheaper just to get them as two separate cables.

I usually run a TPS cable with a separate fiber cable, inside a 32mm duct.

Solar for the camera would also be a more viable option.

You could use a dc powered ethernet switch such as a netonix dc150 which has several POE ports for cameras and an SFP port for the fiber.

Two cameras and a Netonix DC150 with a fiber sfp module will easily run on

- 2x 280w solar panels

- 2x 12v120ah deep cycle batteries in 12v parallel

- 1x 20amp epever AN series solar controller

Enable the streetlight function on the solar controller and add a couple more batteries and you could have 12 watts of lights around the gate for night time illumination or security.