Hi all

Just wondering if anyone has any pointers for setting up a Cradlepoint IBR650LP3 for a cell network connection

I keep getting a no modems detected message, and cannot get it to connect to a cell network.

I've seen some comments in various forums about changing SIM's and factory resetting, but haven't had any luck yet.

I've tried a 2degress and a one nz sim, both known good, and have set the APN's accordingly for each

I've tried two of these units, so would be surprised if its a fault with both. This is also my first time using them so its probably a setting i've missed somewhere.

Any pointers would be great!