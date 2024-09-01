First public beta.
Native support for Windows, MacOS and Linux.
And has a dark mode (so I'm sold).
More info and links here: https://mt.lv/winbox4
It seems to work pretty well, but some of the design choices, compared to WinBox 3 are a bit strange, especially the lack of grid lines.
Being able to pop out what used to be tabs into new windows is a pretty useful feature though.