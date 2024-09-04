Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pdh

pdh

310 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315977 4-Sep-2024 13:14
Send private message

Looking to replace an old HG659 - that now needs rebooting every 3-4 days.
I believe it's also at/over its device limit (see below).
Currently on Skinny unlimited fibre 300 - which works OK for us.

 

(a) Device sits (beside Ont) at one end of a new 12x20m long timber-frame/gib house.
WiFi performance is currently poor/inadequate at the far end (old S2 tablet goes offline).

 

(b) Rural suburban density - 10 Houses within 100m, 
nearest 2 about 20m away. So not a 'heavy congestion' area.

 

(c) Supports (via 2 switches - Netgear GS724 & GS728)
= 18 wired = 2 switches, 3 PCs, 2 printers, 1 NAS, 2 APs, 1 Victron, 1 heatpump, 2 TVs, 1 AVR, 1 BRay, 2 Hue hubs
= 10 wifi = 2 phones, 3 tablets, 2 old phones (music), 2 Alexa, 1 PC

 

(d) I have a Ruckus R650 mounted in the centre of the house, for better WiFi.
But I've failed to configure it successfully - so it's not yet helping.

 

(e) Future use would be to add a Tenancy sub-net - downstairs - from the main fibre (ie this router).
Service to Rental would provide 'free' Internet connectivity CAT6 & WiFi to the flat.
I expect to put a separate Ruckus AP (H510) there for excellent WiFi indoors & outside in their close garden area.
I expect to set that AP up with a different WiFi SSID, password & DHCP range.

 

So - I could just find another old HG659... 
but better to step up (?) to a Mikrotik hAP AX3
or what would you suggest ?
(Let's assume that I can beat the Ruckus(s) into shape - so no desire for mesh...)  

Create new topic
noroad
943 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3278788 4-Sep-2024 13:26
Send private message

Just buy tp-links mesh units (X or better series) and you don't have to think about it again.

 
 
 
 

BlargHonk
143 posts

Master Geek


  #3278844 4-Sep-2024 13:51
Send private message

You could get a Skinny Smart Modem 3, probably free from Skinny if you asked nicely or were up for contract renewal?

robjg63
4089 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3278853 4-Sep-2024 14:59
Send private message

noroad:

 

Just buy tp-links mesh units (X or better series) and you don't have to think about it again.

 

 

I would agree, apart from the fact you seem to be running a lot of wired devices - maybe not an issue though....

 

If you were looking a (say) a 3 pack of TP-Link X20 units ($371 at the moment from PBtech), each unit does have 2x 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 ports.

 

Depending on your house maybe a two pack would be ok - but each unit gets cheaper when you go from single unit, 2-pack, 3-pack.

 

So the first unit would connect to the ONT replacing the HG659. So that's one of the RJ45 ports used on that unit.

 

But you still have the second port if you want to connect a switch.

 

Set up your SSID's for your home network.

 

The other units just connect up to each other over their own internal private wifi network - so you just pop them in different parts of the house and they link up.

 

So where ever you have a mesh unit you will have very good wifi - they are pretty powerful and give great cover.

 

You would also have the 2 x Ethernet ports available at each mesh unit repeater location.

 

I would imagine that your 2 x AP's probably wont be needed.

 

I replaced an old HG659 with 2 deco m4 units a couple of years ago. We have a 2 story house.

 

Even with just the first unit hooked up downstairs (where the UFB comes in) I was amazed how good the wifi was upstairs.

 

I have a printer and an old desktop PC in the upstairs office - so I used the RJ45 ports for them - worked out great.

 

EDIT: a 3 pack of the TP-link Deco m4s is $199 at PBtech - they also come with 2 x 1000 RJ45 ports.

 

The X20 is a little newer and higher spec'd.

 

 




