Looking to replace an old HG659 - that now needs rebooting every 3-4 days.

I believe it's also at/over its device limit (see below).

Currently on Skinny unlimited fibre 300 - which works OK for us.

(a) Device sits (beside Ont) at one end of a new 12x20m long timber-frame/gib house.

WiFi performance is currently poor/inadequate at the far end (old S2 tablet goes offline).

(b) Rural suburban density - 10 Houses within 100m,

nearest 2 about 20m away. So not a 'heavy congestion' area.

(c) Supports (via 2 switches - Netgear GS724 & GS728)

= 18 wired = 2 switches, 3 PCs, 2 printers, 1 NAS, 2 APs, 1 Victron, 1 heatpump, 2 TVs, 1 AVR, 1 BRay, 2 Hue hubs

= 10 wifi = 2 phones, 3 tablets, 2 old phones (music), 2 Alexa, 1 PC

(d) I have a Ruckus R650 mounted in the centre of the house, for better WiFi.

But I've failed to configure it successfully - so it's not yet helping.

(e) Future use would be to add a Tenancy sub-net - downstairs - from the main fibre (ie this router).

Service to Rental would provide 'free' Internet connectivity CAT6 & WiFi to the flat.

I expect to put a separate Ruckus AP (H510) there for excellent WiFi indoors & outside in their close garden area.

I expect to set that AP up with a different WiFi SSID, password & DHCP range.

So - I could just find another old HG659...

but better to step up (?) to a Mikrotik hAP AX3

or what would you suggest ?

(Let's assume that I can beat the Ruckus(s) into shape - so no desire for mesh...)