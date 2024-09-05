Hi so I recently brought a house and went to setup the internet and the modem cant seem to connect to the internet chorus came over as we suspected it was the ONT but that did not fix it and the ONT is working but my Orbi modem cant seem to find a internet connection I brought this one here "https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR6352/NETGEAR-Orbi-RBK352-AX1800-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Mesh-S?review-sort=lowest-rated&is-review=". I swapped the modem for a different one but same model at the time thinking maybe faulty modem but that did not fix it any idea what it could be.