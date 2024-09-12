I'm running an old Vodafone-branded Ultra Hub on HFC (Wellington region) and was seeing some network slowness and flakiness over the last several weeks. Yesterday the Ultra Hub was slow to respond while I was making changes to the LAN settings via the web interface and then subsequently stopped providing WiFi or responding to HTTP connections. I had to perform a factory reset and restoration from a saved configuration. The web interface is now advising that some settings, only visible when Advanced is selected, have been changed and I should review the Advanced settings. No further details, and the logs are very limited. I've been able to glean that the:

Ultra Hub reports firmware version 17.4.b.0380-0841007-MR1-2

One NZ Ultra Hub | Upgrade firmware page states "Published on: 5/09/2024 08:26 AM"

The firmware downloadable from that page is 17.4.b.0380-0841007-20211013063205-f8c0cc38e6b00eb1da718a7506df0cf999c8d80e

I'm guessing that the firmware hasn't been updated since 2021 and hasn't been updated remotely by One NZ and the recent "published on" date on the firmware page is unrelated to the firmware version, but I'm not sure if configuration changes have been made by remote connection to their "back-door" admin account. The quality of the network connectivity appears mostly unchanged, with several-second-long periods of high latency and/or low throughput every 10 minutes (or so). The only positive is that the web interface is responding quicker after a factory reset.

I'd be curious whether anyone else running an Ultra Hub on HFC has seen similar flakiness or problems over the last week?