Firewalla Gold SE: Multi-Gigabit Cyber Security Firewall & Router
Used for one month only.
In perfect working condition in original packaging at half purchase price.
Price including GST & shipping $505 USD = $840 NZD (June 2024)
Asking price: $420
Reason for sale: one month after I bought the Firewalla, the Ubiquiti UniFi gateway UXG-Max became available. I already have a lot of Ubiquiti gear.
https://firewalla.com/products/firewalla-gold-se-firewall
Firewalla Gold SE Specs
PROS
Excellent build quality
Small and silent (no fan, runs warm, not hot)
Powerful processor
It can be used in router or bridge mode
Supports a 2.5Gbit LAN - works well
CONS
Overpriced
Only available from their US website - delivered from China - with (very) expensive shipping
US 5V PSU supplied (plug adapter required - I will supply this)
Setup requires a mobile phone, using Bluetooth (no desktop option)
Steep learning curve with setup software.
Please PM me if interested. I'm in Wellington.
