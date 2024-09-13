Firewalla Gold SE: Multi-Gigabit Cyber Security Firewall & Router

Used for one month only.

In perfect working condition in original packaging at half purchase price.

Price including GST & shipping $505 USD = $840 NZD (June 2024)

Asking price: $420

Reason for sale: one month after I bought the Firewalla, the Ubiquiti UniFi gateway UXG-Max became available. I already have a lot of Ubiquiti gear.

https://firewalla.com/products/firewalla-gold-se-firewall

Firewalla Gold SE Specs

PROS

Excellent build quality

Small and silent (no fan, runs warm, not hot)

Powerful processor

It can be used in router or bridge mode

Supports a 2.5Gbit LAN - works well

CONS

Overpriced

Only available from their US website - delivered from China - with (very) expensive shipping

US 5V PSU supplied (plug adapter required - I will supply this)

Setup requires a mobile phone, using Bluetooth (no desktop option)

Steep learning curve with setup software.



Please PM me if interested. I'm in Wellington.

EDIT: SOLD! 😊