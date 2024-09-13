 

Firewalla Gold SE: Multi-Gigabit Cyber Security Firewall & Router 

 

Used for one month only. 

 

In perfect working condition in original packaging at half purchase price.

 

Price including GST & shipping $505 USD = $840 NZD  (June 2024)

 

Asking price: $420

 

Reason for sale: one month after I bought the Firewalla, the Ubiquiti UniFi gateway UXG-Max became available. I already have a lot of Ubiquiti gear.

 

https://firewalla.com/products/firewalla-gold-se-firewall

 

Firewalla Gold SE Specs

 

 

PROS

 

Excellent build quality
Small and silent (no fan, runs warm, not hot)
Powerful processor
It can be used in router or bridge mode
Supports a 2.5Gbit LAN - works well

 

CONS

 

Overpriced
Only available from their US website - delivered from China - with (very) expensive shipping
US 5V PSU supplied (plug adapter required - I will supply this)
Setup requires a mobile phone, using Bluetooth (no desktop option)
Steep learning curve with setup software.

 


Please PM me if interested. I'm in Wellington.

 

 

 

EDIT:  SOLD!   😊