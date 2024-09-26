tl;dr - Our HG659 on Voyager UFB seems to crap out weekly, is the DG8245V an upgrade and if not, what is?

We have had a HG659 (Voyager, UFB) for many years - and in the last year or two it has increasingly needed a reboot at least once per week. The first symptom to trigger a reboot is usually a loss of DNS resolution, and sometimes when going to the management webpage of the router it feels like it's very busy - slow to repond etc. A reboot always fixes things, as compared to just reconnecting the PPPoE from the router.

I'm not an expert by any means but have picked up enough to think along the lines of number of device limits (we have more than 32 which seems to come up in seraches as a limit), or NAPT or ARP tables or caches, or memory or CPU limits or something along those lines. A lot of people seem to say the HG659 works fine for them, and my unscientific research seems to align that with <30 or so devices on the LAN.

We are not using the wifi on the HG659, and not using/paying for the VoIP service. UFB service is Gigabit. The router needs to be our DHCP server.

This is just a home setup, albiet with several geeks which means lots of IoT and Home Automation devices and multiple laptops/desktops/phones/tablets so a reasonable device count of between 30-50 on the LAN at any time.

So, the question - Voyager seem to have changed to a newer DG8245V unit - is this an upgrade and likely to handle say 50 or so devices better? What other UFB router would you suggest?