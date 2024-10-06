Hi there, ive just had the email from Skinny saying that my new connection is ready to go (no previous internet at this house) but ive been through all the settings in the Fritz.Box UI and I cant get it to connect. I can see the wifi but there is no internet. The power/DSL light on the fritzbox is blinking continuously, not sure if this is because Skinny havnt actually connected me yet, or im doing something wrong with either the cables connection (Ive tried the ethernet cable in all ports on both the ONT and fritzbox, just to make sure), or if im still missing something in the Fritz.Box UI setup page. Ive emailed Skinny back today to ask if the connection is indeed ready to go or not (logging into their website says its not connected yet, but that could just be slow to be updated), but I thought I would ask here whilst they take their time getting back to me, in case any of you can point out something super obvious I might have missed! The fritzbox does have 2degrees branding on it, but I changed the dropdown from 2Degrees to Skinny in the Fritz.Box UI, if this modem is unable to work with anything other than 2degrees that sucks, but ive only wasted $50 and ill just put it back on trademe. I guess if this is the case, then I have to buy an overpriced modem from Skinny? Any thoughts greatly appreciated, I am, obviously, out of my depth here hah!