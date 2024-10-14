Is it possible to fit replacement wifi antenna connectors, without a crimping tool? Google suggests this is a "RP SMA" connection, the tiny mini f-type connector things.

I have a wifi card in a desktop that has external antennaes with an "extension cord" to connect. This style:

I've always been a bit underwhelmed at the quality of the wifi connection. Turns out it was because one of the connectors at the end of the extension cord to connect to the PC was hanging by a thread and has now broken off (so only one antenna working). Just wondering if I have any practical hope of reviving this?