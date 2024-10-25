I'm on a 300/100 UFB connection with Mercury (DHCP) and I had also previously experienced the same issue while I was on a 2degrees UFB connection.

With hardware acceleration enabled (Network Settings -> Network Acceleration), on Speedtest.net and Fast.com I am getting the full 300mbit download while my upload is only around 5mbit. With hardware acceleration disabled, my download maxes out at 200mbit while I am able to get the full 100mbit upload speed. I am testing from a wired client directly connect to a LAN port on the GWN7002. I have tried loading the latest beta firmware versin 1.0.11.6 which hasn't made a difference. QoS, content filtering, bandwidth limiting, etc are all disabled.

Is there anyone else with a GWN7001/GWN7002/GWN7003 that has experienced similar issues?