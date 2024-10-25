Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Grandstream GWN7002 - only getting ~5mbit upload with hardware acceleration enabled
#317554 25-Oct-2024 12:16
I'm on a 300/100 UFB connection with Mercury (DHCP) and I had also previously experienced the same issue while I was on a 2degrees UFB connection.

 

With hardware acceleration enabled (Network Settings -> Network Acceleration), on Speedtest.net and Fast.com I am getting the full 300mbit download while my upload is only around 5mbit. With hardware acceleration disabled, my download maxes out at 200mbit while I am able to get the full 100mbit upload speed. I am testing from a wired client directly connect to a LAN port on the GWN7002. I have tried loading the latest beta firmware versin 1.0.11.6 which hasn't made a difference. QoS, content filtering, bandwidth limiting, etc are all disabled.

 

Is there anyone else with a GWN7001/GWN7002/GWN7003 that has experienced similar issues?

  #3301450 25-Oct-2024 12:57
I've got a 7003 and get line speed on my 300/100 link with hardware acceleration disabled. Thats on a PPPoE link (Skinny). 

 
 
 
 

  #3301464 25-Oct-2024 14:24
I've got a 7003 and get line speed on my 300/100 link with hardware acceleration disabled. Thats on a PPPoE link (Skinny). 

 

 

Can you try enabling hardware acceleration and see if you're still getting line speed?

  #3301551 25-Oct-2024 19:33
Similar speeds with HA on and off. Might be time to do a reset and start fresh - see how it goes. 



  #3301556 25-Oct-2024 19:52
GWN7002 on gigabit Skinny Fibre here. HA is on, I'm getting full line speed.

 

