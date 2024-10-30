Google Nest Wifi Setup - H2D Model (i.e. not new Pro)

Posting about the setup for my Google Nest H2D router and three (x3) Google Wifi Points for a mesh setup. I have set them up on Skinny fibre 300/100 speed connection which uses PPPoE network protocol.

It can be frustrating, Google obviously has tried to take the user away from the setup and it all has to be done via the Google Home app, no real settings can be input to the router, it detects (or tries to) detect these all automatically.

It should just auto-detect and ask to setup the network/wifi name once all connected.

If it doesn't, a combination of ONT reset (power cycle for at least 10 seconds), and Nest H2D power cycle and/or Home app network reset and/or hard reset via button on back (wait for 10 mins until retry).

It will work (probably) but I am unsure of the "correct" process, but if it fails, resets on both the ONT and router will work (but it may take multiple attempts).

If you have to reset the Google things, follow the process https://support.google.com/googlenest/answer/6246619?hl=en and make sure you wait for the required times, and follow the lights on the router. It can take 10 mins for a reset.

Note: I have also used it with 2degrees fibre, which uses DHCP, however the connection was unstable and frequently dropped out. This could have been the Google Nest setup, I reverted to another modem configured for 2degrees settings, but I was unhappy with the speeds, reliability, also 2degrees support was very slow (took five days to respond to my request), however their response was very quick once I got in touch with https://www.tdr.org.nz/ who contacted them on my behalf, and resolved my issue with a disconnection and no charge over my short week connected with them.





SKINNY FIBRE BROADBAND SETTINGS (as of 30/10/2024 - check for any updates at Skinny website: https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/byo-modem/)

PPP Protocol: PPPoE

VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz

PPP Password: password

IP Address: Obtain Automatically

DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

MTU: 1500

Nest Wifi router ( https://support.google.com/googlenest/answer/6280668?hl=en#zippy=%2Cnest-wifi-tech-specs%2Cnest-wifi-router

Model Number: H2D

Wireless

AC2200 4x4 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi

Expandable 802.11s mesh Wi-Fi

Simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) supporting IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Transmit Beamforming

Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE)

Automatic 802.11k/v client roaming

Thread border router 802.15.4

Coming soon: Matter-enabled

Ports

2 Gigabit Ethernet ports (WAN and LAN)

Barrel jack power

Color and Material

Color: Snow

Material: External enclosure made from 45% post-consumer recycled plastic

Performance

Can handle up to 100 connected devices*

Multiple simultaneous 4K video streams

Security

WPA3 encryption

Automatic security updates

Trusted platform module

Memory

1 GB RAM

4 GB Flash

Processor

Quad-core 64-bit ARM CPU 1.4 GHz

High-performance ML hardware engine

Power

15W power adapter

Dimensions and Weight

Diameter: 4.33 in (110 mm)

Height: 3.56 in (90.4 mm)

Weight: 13 oz (380 g)

Compatibility

Compatible with previous generation Google Wifi devices. Not compatible with the next generation Nest Wifi Pro.

Google Wifi point

Whole-home coverage

Up to 1,500 square feet per point**

Expandable 802.11s mesh Wi-Fi

Scalable and flexible system – add points to fit homes of any size**

Supports both star and daisy chain configurations

Automatic Wi-Fi optimization

Automatic 802.11.k/v client roaming

Proactive band steering – directs devices to channels with the best performance

Self-healing network

Transmit beamforming

Bluetooth®

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Performance

Each point can handle up to 100 connected devices***

Multiple simultaneous 4K video streams***

Security

WPA3 encryption

Automatic security updates

Trusted Platform Module

Wi-Fi standard

AC1200 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi

Simultaneous dual-band (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz) Wi-Fi supporting IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Processor

Quad-core ARM

Memory

512 MB RAM

4 GB eMMC flash

Ports and connectors

Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports

Power

15W power adapter

Dimensions and weight

Diameter: 106.12 mm

Height: 68.75 mm

Weight: 340 g

Sustainable materials

49% of device plastic part weight is made with recycled material

Compatibility