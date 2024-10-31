Treasury asked this evening why the wifi wasn't working. Turns out the Ubiquiti Switch US-8-150W is making a clicking/ticking sound, and would appear to be an ex-switch.

Advice requested on a suggested replacement please? All 10 ports are in use, although the SFP cages have copper adapters in them so a replacement needs to have 10 ports minimum. Currently running four cameras and two APs via POE, with the remainder ports being an aggregated uplink and hardwired devices.

VLAN ability would be nice, as I have the cameras segregated. It currently sits on a shelf in the garage which isn't huge, probably not after something that makes a racket as there is a bedroom on the opposite side of the wall.

I see there are a couple of identical units on TM, so I could just replace it like for like - but thought I would ask here if there are any other recommendations, as it is a rather old unit now.

Thanks in advance.