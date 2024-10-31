Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Treasury asked this evening why the wifi wasn't working. Turns out the Ubiquiti Switch US-8-150W is making a clicking/ticking sound, and would appear to be an ex-switch.

 

Advice requested on a suggested replacement please? All 10 ports are in use, although the SFP cages have copper adapters in them so a replacement needs to have 10 ports minimum. Currently running four cameras and two APs via POE, with the remainder ports being an aggregated uplink and hardwired devices.

 

VLAN ability would be nice, as I have the cameras segregated. It currently sits on a shelf in the garage which isn't huge, probably not after something that makes a racket as there is a bedroom on the opposite side of the wall.

 

I see there are a couple of identical units on TM, so I could just replace it like for like - but thought I would ask here if there are any other recommendations, as it is a rather old unit now.

 

Thanks in advance.

Grandstream GWN7802P would tick the boxes. Pretty well priced too.

 
 
 
 

We use a Netgear JGS524PE 24 port PoE switch.  Chosen purely on price, with less cheap options in the 24 port space.  It's been OK, but the management interface isn't great and the VLAN config was a bit counter-intuitive to set up.  Once set up though, it has run seamlessly for the last 3 or 4 years.

Hi, +1 for the GWN78xxP series, they are very good value and not to bad build quality, I do note that the web interface can be a bit slow, but its not like you use it all the time, clearly not a lot of horse power allocated to the management plane, the CLI is way more responsive,.

 

I deployed a number of the 24 ports in a not for profit recently where budget was an issue, well pleased.

 

Cyril



Probably just the power supply in your Unifi switch, apparently quite common but easily replaced.

 

 




