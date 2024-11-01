I currently use 3 Orbi routers supplied by Orcon but I plan on changing from Orcon when my plan ends in a month so I'm looking at options to replace it.

I've seen 3 x Nest Pro (WiFi 6E) for $366 on Amazon Au but I would also like an outdoor wifi access point which I would have to go outside the Google eco system for. On the plus side it is cheap.

Unifi looks good and seems to be recommended but they are expensive compared to other options.

I've priced up an alternative with Grandstream, but there is less information about them compared to Unifi.

Next is Omada, which looks decent but they don't have an all in one router wifi controller, which I'd prefer for my setup.

I won't be mounting anything on the ceiling. My current setup has the Orbi in shelving unit next to the ONT and then two other Orbis on desk/tables. All of them are wired via ethernet. I probably don't need the advanced stuff that Unifi etc provide but I do find the Orbis a bit annoying currently and have had some features missing compared to other brands I've used.

Anyone have experience with Grandstream or have any other options/thoughts?

Edit: I have 900mbit fibre connection and would prefer whatever I buy to be able to handle that.