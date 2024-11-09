Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
home wifi range help, connecting 2 routers
Chimerazaga

#317717 9-Nov-2024 09:45
hi all . i need smart people to help me cause i am failing hard

 

im trying to use a Vodafone supplied HG659 as a wifi range extender.

 

i do not want to connect the 2 routers via cable at all ...the sole purpose must be to take my main routers wifi and extend or repeat it

 

can anyone help talk me through the steps .i looked at different videos etc online but im still failing

 

 

 

something about disabling DHCP that i did.

 

changing SSID to match the main router i did

 

i even just pushed the 2 WPS buttons on the 2 routers, they connect but the internet isnt shared.

 

 

 

please help this utter noob

 

 

nztim
  #3307125 9-Nov-2024 10:04
short answer is it is impossible the HG359 is not a wireless client/repeater

 

 

 

You would have to disable the DHCP server on the HG659 and connect the LAN ports of both routers by ethernet cable and set the SSID and passwords the same on both

 

 

 

or get proper mesh gear




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



cddt
  #3307268 9-Nov-2024 13:56
Not possible to do what you've described.

 

 

 

However if you connect your main router and the HG659 with an ethernet cable, you can use it as an access point. 




Reanalyse
  #3307271 9-Nov-2024 14:30
Why not use an extender, cheap enough at $54.00 

 

i.e. https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/networking/range-extender-and-powerline/tp-link-ac750-dual-band-wi-fi-range-extender.html



RunningMan
  #3307286 9-Nov-2024 15:33
Reanalyse:

 

Why not use an extender, cheap enough at $54.00

 

Because they are about the single worst thing you can use on a wifi network. The end result is normally a strong signal with poor throughput and latency.

