Yep, Dynalink. Here's the marketing text for the Rural Modem II:

The Dynalink Rural modem was developed especially to enable rural users to get better internet connections. Dynalink's engineers modified the firmware of the Dynalink Voice Desk Pro to achieve the best result possible with this Conexant ACF2 modem design.

Conexant ceased production of the chipset and so this modem has been discontinued.

Dynalink has examined many options for a replacement and was pleased to find that ZyXEL manufactured a modem that had an even better performance over longer reach lines. In fact our laboratory tests show that it is capable of maintaining a connection over a reach 50% greater than the original model. It is almost impossible to realistically model "typical" New Zealand rural line conditions but our limited field experience gives us a great level of confidence that Dynalink Rural II will enable many rural users to experience an improved Internet connection. Unfortunately it is still not going to perform miracles but the product will be upgraded continually as we gain real world experience.

New releases of firmware will be posted on this site as they become available.

Another important feature of the Rural Modem II is its ability to retrain upwards as well as downwards. Most modems tend to retrain downward only, resulting in the dreaded spiral of death. Simply they get slower and slower until finally they disconnect. The Rural II will negotiate lower data rates when it encounters noise but will seek to retrain faster if noise levels abate. The result is a reliable connection and greater throughput over time.