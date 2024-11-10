This probably isn’t quite the right forum for this question but I don’t think the correct forum exists anymore.
I was talking with a friend of my vintage who also grew up in the late 90s/early 2000s with dial up internet and I was recollecting having an external dialup modem that was marketed as a rural modem that was more resilient to noisy phone lines. I went to look it up to show him but I cannot find any reference online to it now. Does anyone remember who made it and what model? I thought it was a US Robotics modem but I might be misremembering that.