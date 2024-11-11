Most cost effective? Probably depends on how many APs you're doing. If just one then an injector is probably cheaper than a PoE switch. But then you have to take into account the extra socket usage etc and convenience of it.



Personally I prefer a PoE switch (but I've used injectors too).



As for a PoE switch you need to check what its PoE "budget" is. Looking at the tech specs for the GWN7711(p) I see: - Up to 30W per port PoE out, total 60W Power Budget. See: https://www.grandstream.com/hubfs/Product_Documentation/GWN7711(P)/Datasheet_GWN7711(P)_English.pdf

Next, work out how much power each AP needs then divide one by the other to see how many APs you could have on the single switch. a GWN7665 has a maximum consumption of 22.55W. See: https://www.grandstream.com/products/networking-solutions/indoor-wifi-access-points/product/gwn7665

So really 2 for that switch. You might get away with 3.