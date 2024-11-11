Hi. I think I am going to upgrade my wifi at home with the Grandstream GWN7665 802.11ax. I will learn about VLans and all that kind of stuff as I go along, but I have no idea what hardware to get. Currently, I have a N100 4x2.5 nics (not PoE) pfsense router. I would need to power it somehow and I need a managed switch. How do I power this AP in the most cost effective way? Do I go with a POE passive injector, or a managed switch with POE? Will the latter supply enough power? This is currently in my wish list, but I don't know if I am on the right track. Any assistance would be appreciated. Thanks