Grandstream AP and Switch Choice
#317743 11-Nov-2024 13:27
Hi. I think I am going to upgrade my wifi at home with the Grandstream GWN7665 802.11ax. I will learn about VLans and all that kind of stuff as I go along, but I have no idea what hardware to get. Currently, I have a N100 4x2.5 nics (not PoE) pfsense router. I would need to power it somehow and I need a managed switch. How do I power this AP in the most cost effective way? Do I go with a POE passive injector, or a managed switch with POE? Will the latter supply enough power? This is currently in my wish list, but I don't know if I am on the right track. Any assistance would be appreciated. Thanks

 

  #3307749 11-Nov-2024 14:36
Most cost effective? Probably depends on how many APs you're doing. If just one then an injector is probably cheaper than a PoE switch. But then you have to take into account the extra socket usage etc and convenience of it.

Personally I prefer a PoE switch (but I've used injectors too).

As for a PoE switch you need to check what its PoE "budget" is. Looking at the tech specs for the GWN7711(p) I see: - Up to 30W per port PoE out, total 60W Power Budget. See: https://www.grandstream.com/hubfs/Product_Documentation/GWN7711(P)/Datasheet_GWN7711(P)_English.pdf

 

Next, work out how much power each AP needs then divide one by the other to see how many APs you could have on the single switch. a GWN7665 has a maximum consumption of 22.55W. See: https://www.grandstream.com/products/networking-solutions/indoor-wifi-access-points/product/gwn7665

 

So really 2 for that switch. You might get away with 3.

 

 



  #3307751 11-Nov-2024 14:46
Thanks for the quick response. I only plan on 1 AP. If I understand you correctly, getting the POE switch rather than the injector would allow me to expand in the future if I needed/wanted to (for a little extra cost now). I still need to get a managed switch anyway. It seems like less wire/cable clutter with a POE switch. And just to confirm, the 7711p switch would be able to provide ample power to one 7665 AP? 

 

 

 

And which would be a better option between the TP-Link TL-SG108PE and the Grandstream GWN7711P? Overall performance, VLan functionality, etc etc?

  #3307752 11-Nov-2024 14:55
Well, either approach allows you to add more in the future 🙂

A lot of it comes down to preference and what you have available to you. If you plan things like PoE cameras in the future you might want a beefier PoE budget in the switch.

Overall I like the PoE switch for less cable and clutter (like you say).

I think any PoE switch will be fine for that AP (I have a 7665 too and it's great). So yes the Grandstream will be fine. No experience of it myself but I'd consider one if I were buying today.

