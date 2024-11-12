Currently run an ASUS DSL- AC 68U. Its in the corner of the house and services the upstairs pretty well. Signal can be a bit ropey in the furthest ensuite.

In the downstairs room I have a TP Link powerline with a separate wifi. Its worked ok till now as we didn't use downstairs much. The Asus signal struggles downstairs.

Teenage son has now moved downstairs with his PC and the latency and speeds are rubbish.

Got arlo cameras, heat pumps, laptops, iphones, apple tv, chromecasts, amazon sticks and tvs connected to the router.

The ASUS has performed well and I like the remote connection via the app. Allows me to switch off sons internet etc.

Swithering whether to buy another ASUS product for down stairs and use AIMESH to link them or ditch the AC86 and buy a new mesh system.

Don't want to spend too much as I will go halves with my son.

PBTECH has a cheap 3 mesh system

TP-Link Deco E4 (AC1200) Dual-Band WiFi 5 Whole Home Mesh System - 3 Pack

Fibre Ready for only $159 but its WIFI5. I assume i should look for WIFI6 minimum.

Any recommendations for around the 300-350 mark (hoping black friday will discount) ?