ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)How to test Chorus box in home condition
#317778 14-Nov-2024 09:25
Heya,

 

Short story: Chorus box is green, internet is up and running(provider call confirmed), router reports is red, no internet, router LAN reports is fine, 40+ devices are in the LAN - home network is up and running. Router UI (admin web access) is running too. So looks like there is no data between chorus box and the router.

 

Question: (i don't have second router to test) is there mac/windows laptop can be directly connected to chorus box and tested? if yes, how, what the network settings?

 

Thanks in advanced

 

 

Jase2985
  #3308859 14-Nov-2024 09:36
Tried a different network cable? what errors are in the router log? does the WAN port on the router show the coloured network lights? are you plugged into the correct port on the ONT? maybe try a different one to see if things change?

 

what provider as the connection method may differ

 

for a PPPoE connection you can do this

 

https://www.tp-link.com/au/support/faq/921/ 

 

 



01EG

  #3308864 14-Nov-2024 09:53
The whole internet connection was setup 4y.a. with Voayger and 99.99% its up, since no changes, from time to time I reboot the router but not this night.

 

router WAN light is red, obviously.

 

PS: the router is rebooted 4 times today morning.

 

PS2: is there mac/windows laptop can be directly connected to chorus box and tested? if yes, how, what the network settings?

Jase2985
  #3308868 14-Nov-2024 10:00
Please answer ALL the questions

 

look at the back of the router and check the lights on the WAN port where the cable plugs in

 

Also, what Router?



Spyware
  #3308873 14-Nov-2024 10:10
01EG:

 

PS2: is there mac/windows laptop can be directly connected to chorus box and tested? if yes, how, what the network settings?

 

 

Voyager support both IPoE (DHCP client) and PPPoE, both with vlan tag id=10. If connection is already configured for PPPoE you need to use that. As for tagging the interface that is your exercise via the interface properties.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

01EG

  #3308875 14-Nov-2024 10:12
Spyware:

 

Voyager support both IPoE (DHCP client) and PPPoE, both with vlan tag id=10. If connection is already configured for PPPoE you need to use that.

 

 

Ok, thanks

01EG

  #3309234 15-Nov-2024 08:49
Thanks everyone for help.

 

Voyager fault.

