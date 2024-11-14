Heya,

Short story: Chorus box is green, internet is up and running(provider call confirmed), router reports is red, no internet, router LAN reports is fine, 40+ devices are in the LAN - home network is up and running. Router UI (admin web access) is running too. So looks like there is no data between chorus box and the router.

Question: (i don't have second router to test) is there mac/windows laptop can be directly connected to chorus box and tested? if yes, how, what the network settings?

Thanks in advanced