Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Which modem... for an upgrade
sir1963

3299 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#317804 16-Nov-2024 19:00
Send private message

I have had a Fritzbox 7490 since forever (ADSL then to VDSL then to Fibre)

 

I like it, however it is getting long in the tooth and the UI is very laggy.
I have looked at the 7590ax as an upgrade (familiarity is nice), but are there better options

 

I have my own servers for VPN, Web, FTP via various devices (Mac OSX server, RPi), run a local DNS for all of my devices, local DHCP and print servers as well as a media server (iTunes, though I am looking at Jellyfin). I have a fixed IP and a security Camera (Eve), zero need for a Landline/IP phone.

 

No kids at home, so no gaming as such but they do bring portable devices (PS,Nintendo,etc) with them (as do Grandkids).

 

So what options are there to cover reliability, security, ease of set-up, decent wifi (mesh), I am currently using old Apple Airport gear, so no mesh.
I am also starting with Zigbee, but I have a Hubitat so the modem having zigbee is not important.

 

I have a 2degrees smart fibre 900 plan which works well for us.

 

 

Create new topic
Handle9
11475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309795 16-Nov-2024 23:23
Send private message

*router not modem



RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309808 17-Nov-2024 08:26
Send private message

Presumably the current airport APs are cabled, so no reason to go to a mesh network. Just use the existing cables, much superior

 

Suggest a Grandstream router with additional APs as needed from them.

sir1963

3299 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3309815 17-Nov-2024 09:11
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Presumably the current airport APs are cabled, so no reason to go to a mesh network. Just use the existing cables, much superior

 

Suggest a Grandstream router with additional APs as needed from them.

 

 

 

 

Something like the 

 

Grandstream GWN7062 Enterprise Dual-WAN Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Gigabit VPN Router ?



RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309819 17-Nov-2024 09:17
Send private message

Yep, exactly that. GWN7660 APs would be a good match with it.

sir1963

3299 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3309823 17-Nov-2024 09:48
Send private message

Awesome.

 

 

 

Thx

sir1963

3299 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3310776 19-Nov-2024 20:39
Send private message

So the GWN7062 arrived and is now installed and running.

 

MASSIVE improvement ... like..wow.

 

A speed test via wifi to my laptop I got over 800MB/s download

 

So now the tedious thing of working out how to get the best out of it for what I am doing, LOTS to learn here.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 