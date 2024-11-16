I have had a Fritzbox 7490 since forever (ADSL then to VDSL then to Fibre)

I like it, however it is getting long in the tooth and the UI is very laggy.

I have looked at the 7590ax as an upgrade (familiarity is nice), but are there better options

I have my own servers for VPN, Web, FTP via various devices (Mac OSX server, RPi), run a local DNS for all of my devices, local DHCP and print servers as well as a media server (iTunes, though I am looking at Jellyfin). I have a fixed IP and a security Camera (Eve), zero need for a Landline/IP phone.

No kids at home, so no gaming as such but they do bring portable devices (PS,Nintendo,etc) with them (as do Grandkids).

So what options are there to cover reliability, security, ease of set-up, decent wifi (mesh), I am currently using old Apple Airport gear, so no mesh.

I am also starting with Zigbee, but I have a Hubitat so the modem having zigbee is not important.

I have a 2degrees smart fibre 900 plan which works well for us.