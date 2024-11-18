Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Network connection intermittent problem
linw

#317811 18-Nov-2024 09:01
Every few days since updating Win to 24H2, I have had some sites become 'unreachable'. The sites that work, and the sites that don't work, are the same. In other words there are two groupings. After 20-30 minutes it comes right. A reboot also fixes it.

 

My other computers, (not 24H2), don't have the problem so I am thinking it can't be the SKY router.

 

This problem isn't being reported on windows web sites. The most recent update mentioned a Network fix that a few people were having but it didn't fix mine!

 

I am not expecting miracles but I am wondering if someone can see any useful info about the works and not works sites. Some examples below.

 

Not works - NAS, Ancestry, My Heritage, BNZ, Geni, SKY, Metlink

 

Works - Google sites, Geekzone, Rabobank, Stuff, You Tube, PBTech, MS Bing, FaceBook

 

TIA

freitasm
  #3310018 18-Nov-2024 09:15
Wi-Fi or Ethernet?

 

And you are absolutely, 100% sure that nothing changed on your router? Firmware update, settings change?




linw

  #3310028 18-Nov-2024 09:58
Sorry, Ethernet.

 

I have changed the local DHP lease rang to 192.168.20.10 - 192.168.20.50 and renamed wifi names.

 

I do have the option of switching back to the Orcon router as a trial, though.

 

 

nztim
  #3310036 18-Nov-2024 10:22
Check the version of your ethernet driver? did 24H2 do an update to that?




freitasm
  #3310041 18-Nov-2024 10:35
Your range is only 40 devices. Are you sure you shouldn't be allowing more? Perhaps if fills the range until a device drops out due to timeout.

 

 




linw

  #3310042 18-Nov-2024 10:42
Interesting. That could explain why I lose the LAN?

 

I will increase the DHCP range.

linw

  #3310043 18-Nov-2024 10:44
nztim:

 

Check the version of your ethernet driver? did 24H2 do an update to that?

 

 

Date is 2022.

linw

  #3310044 18-Nov-2024 10:48
Sorry, had a brain fade on lease end. It is 150.



freitasm
  #3310048 18-Nov-2024 10:55
linw:

 

Interesting. That could explain why I lose the LAN?

 

I will increase the DHCP range.

 

 

Possibly. It depends on how many devices you have in your network. Some phones use random MAC addresses every time they connect, causing them to use multiple IPs, unless you change the settings on the phone.

 

You can have up to 255 devices in one LAN segment, more depending on how you configure your network. Why limit to 40?

 

Open your router settings page and see if there's a list of connected devices there.

 

For example, my home LAN has 70 devices listed at the moment.




linw

  #3310054 18-Nov-2024 11:23
Ran router diagnostics.

 

Default gateway- pass

 

Primary domain name svr- pass

 

But it pops up a box saying 'IP address or domain name is invalid'.

 

The 'IP/Domain Name' box is blank.

 

Is this a problem? What should be there?

linw

  #3310062 18-Nov-2024 12:15
Thanks a lot for your replies.

 

I am leaning towards switching to the Orcon router. That way it will eliminate the SKY router and its settings.

