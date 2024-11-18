Every few days since updating Win to 24H2, I have had some sites become 'unreachable'. The sites that work, and the sites that don't work, are the same. In other words there are two groupings. After 20-30 minutes it comes right. A reboot also fixes it.

My other computers, (not 24H2), don't have the problem so I am thinking it can't be the SKY router.

This problem isn't being reported on windows web sites. The most recent update mentioned a Network fix that a few people were having but it didn't fix mine!

I am not expecting miracles but I am wondering if someone can see any useful info about the works and not works sites. Some examples below.

Not works - NAS, Ancestry, My Heritage, BNZ, Geni, SKY, Metlink

Works - Google sites, Geekzone, Rabobank, Stuff, You Tube, PBTech, MS Bing, FaceBook

TIA