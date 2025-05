JamesN: You might have better luck just getting someone to install the cable only. With you providing your own equipment, the installers/company might not have the knowledge of whatever brand you are using for installation and configuration. They will not be able to guarantee their work. This is just a possible insight on why you might not be hearing back.

Yeah you're bang on - I have a full Unifi set up. Ive been asking them to just run the cable and, if they can, mount the kit so I dont have to try get up there myself but even just cable runs they've been ghosting me.

k1w1k1d: Is this basically a labour only job? If so, that could be the reason that no one is replying. More money to be made selling the components than just running the cables.

Correct, I imagine a lot of their margin is built into whatever kit they're selling.

I've been transparent that I just need the labour done (cable runs/termination/mounting if possible so I dont need to try get up to my roof) but no bites.

Hoping someone on this forum has a contact that's willing/capable of doing the work since I'm having zero success finding anyone.