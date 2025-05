Hi. Is there a list of channels within 5ghz frequency band that are used (preferred) by iPhones. My Android seem to connect easily to the 5ghz band, but wifey's iPhone doesn't. It would be nice to have a complete list for all makes and manufacturers, but for now I am only interested in the devices that are proving stubborn.

And for the people with sensible comments like - just get an Android and solve most of your issues - Nope - wifey doesn't agree with us 🤣