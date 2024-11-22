Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) pfsense unbound error
Brend

89 posts

Master Geek


#317869 22-Nov-2024 13:09
Hi. I got this error when trying to save DNS Resolver

 

[1732233510] unbound-checkconf[88932:0] fatal error: outgoing-interface: 10.100.0.2 present twice, cannot bind same ports twice

 

I searched a bit but, I can't figure out what it means. And to be fair, I have no idea how long this error was in the system as it appears to function normally. I don't necessarily want a step by step guide to fix the error (thanks if it exists). I am keen to learn as I go, but I need to 1st understand what this means. So any translators out there?

 

Any help will be appreciated.

gregb
51 posts

Master Geek


  #3312152 23-Nov-2024 12:23
I'm going to guess that you have configured the same address multiple times on a single interface, or on multiple interfaces. I would guess that the unbound warning is a symptom/reporting this, not the root cause.

 

What does ifconfig (from a root shell) show?

 

The unbound configuration in /var/unbound/unbound.conf is likely to have multiple (duplicate) interface: definitions.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Brend

89 posts

Master Geek


  #3312193 23-Nov-2024 15:17
gregb:

 

thanks - found it. For some reason my VPN used the same address in more than one instance

