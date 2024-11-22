Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Weird wiring in temp house
webup
#317872 22-Nov-2024 17:14
In a rental temporarily whilst building and internet is driving kids crazy so started looking into what's up with the prewired stuff in the house.

One room where we have 2 PCs has a wall point with 3 x ethernet ports but looking behind it to see where they go it has this weird splitting of 2 x cat5 cables across the 3 ports.
Hopefully someone has an idea whats going on here

 

 

 

I actually just want to use the 3 port wallpoint to connect wired to the router in the hallway

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the hallway cupboard where the manhole is there is also what appears to be a gateway plugged in?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  mentalinc
#3311922 22-Nov-2024 17:18
Wired for phone but RJ45.

 

Where is the other end?

 

Suggest you wire one up properly, and just get a switch for the PCs.. once you have approval from landlord of course..




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

  webup
#3311935 22-Nov-2024 17:56
The cover has this on it so i expected the middle port to be the broadband/eth

 

 

 

  Spyware
#3311937 22-Nov-2024 18:05
Single pair for ADSL/VDSL.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



  RunningMan
#3311943 22-Nov-2024 18:51
Likely a DSL line through a master filter and 2 x copper landlines. Not used for ethernet at all.

  nztim
#3311944 22-Nov-2024 19:05
yup this is wired for landline/DSL blue white is for landline, green/white is for DSL

 

Nothing to do with Ethernet




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  webup
#3312108 23-Nov-2024 07:41
ah ok bugger, thanks looks like ill run an ethernet cable underfloor.

