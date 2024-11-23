jordan8thepie1

I recently changed vlans on a port on the network at work. Windows pc's that were connected to the default vlan won't get an IP Address from the new vlan.

The existing default vlan is serviced by a Windows Server DHCP. The new vlan has DHCP on the router.

If i connect another windows pc that has not previously connected to the default vlan it will get an IP correctly from the router. As soon as i connect any windows device to the default vlan It will keep the IP address from the Windows DHCP server.

Have tried using ipconfig /release and /renew and /flushdns and /registerdns and it did nothing. Also tried resetting the network adapter.

Our lease duration is set to 8 days on the windows dhcp server.