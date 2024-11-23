Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Device getting assigned IP address from previous vlan
jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


#317883 23-Nov-2024 17:33
Send private message

I recently changed vlans on a port on the network at work. Windows pc's that were connected to the default vlan won't get an IP Address from the new vlan.

 

The existing default vlan is serviced by a Windows Server DHCP. The new vlan has DHCP on the router.

 

If i connect another windows pc that has not previously connected to the default vlan it will get an IP correctly from the router. As soon as i connect any windows device to the default vlan It will keep the IP address from the Windows DHCP server.

 

Have tried using ipconfig /release and /renew and /flushdns and /registerdns and it did nothing. Also tried resetting the network adapter.

 

Our lease duration is set to 8 days on the windows dhcp server. 

Create new topic
jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3312222 23-Nov-2024 17:35
Send private message

The Windows PC's also immediately lose network/Internet connectivity as well.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312236 23-Nov-2024 18:58
Send private message

Do you have a Superscope configured?




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312238 23-Nov-2024 19:00
Send private message

Are you certain that they are totally isolated from each other and the windows DHCP server is not responding on that vlan as well?




Richard rich.ms



jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3312240 23-Nov-2024 19:10
Send private message

Superscope is not configured on the windows server

jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3312248 23-Nov-2024 19:19
Send private message

The IP Address and Lease time stays the same does not change. 

 

Have noticed that it will immediately be assigned the same IP Address.  

 

Also I can confirm that if I connect a windows PC that has not been ever connected to the vlan with the Windows Server dhcp it works fine and gets an IP address from the Router. 

 

Connecting over Wi-Fi to network the vlan is assigned to works fine. it's only a problem on Ethernet. 

OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312258 23-Nov-2024 21:21
Send private message

Do you have an IP helper set up on the switch to forward requests for your new vlan (or all vlans) to the Windows DHCP server?

What happens with a problematic client machine if you temporarily disable the Windows DHCP server service before plugging in?




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit

jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3312260 23-Nov-2024 21:44
Send private message

No ip Helper setup on the new vlan but we do on the existing vlan. I haven't tried disabling the windows server dhcp service.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright