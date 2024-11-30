Help. I have moved into a new house and I can’t get the internet to connect. I have a Chorus ONT 400 on the wall and the internet light is not on. When I connect my TP Link Archer AX23 to it, still no internet light and an orange internet light on the TP Link. The provider (2 degrees) says the problem is with the TP Link and as they don’t supply it they won’t help. I’m going round in circles and getting nowhere. Should the ONT have an internet light on? 2 degrees says the internet light doesn’t need to be on but then why is the AX23 not liking it ether. I have no skills in this area and I feel like I’m drowning. Any advice would be fantastic!