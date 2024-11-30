They're correct - the Internet light won't be on - I just checked mine (Chorus Model 400) - the first three lights are on and green, LAN1 is green and blinking. Internet light is off. I'm on Spark, but shouldn't be any different.

What lights are on on yours?

Have you tried connecting your router to a different LAN port? Sometimes they'll activate a new service on LAN2 if the previous occupier still had their service running on LAN1.