Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Access Point Recommendation
danielparker

222 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317981 3-Dec-2024 21:02
Send private message

Hi,

 

I have just purchased a new, large house. 

 

In my current house (3 x smaller) I have 2 x UniFi UAP-AC-HD and they work well. I have 900/400 Fibre currently.. and these are bi-wired 802.3ad gigabit link aggregation. I would rather 'overkill' it than get it wrong.

 

I plan on putting 2GB Hyperfibre into the new house (no fibre connected currently, but apparently available)

 

I want to go (as a minimum) 2.5G ethernet back-hall from AP's.. but preferably 10G.

 

What Access Points are currently recommended, based on the above? Probably needs to be POE.. which will probably bring the next question about a 2.5G/10G POE switch.

 

Thanks, Daniel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Dynamic
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315653 3-Dec-2024 21:10
Send private message

Have you considered the UniFi U7 series? 2.5g Ethernet ports on each access point. Our early testing has gone well but the there is a 6ghz bug currently which means my iPhone thinks the Wi-Fi is working but no traffic passes. I’ve disabled 6ghz temporarily until the next firmware update.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8897 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315654 3-Dec-2024 21:14
Send private message

Grandstream GWN7664 /7664E /7665 would also be ones to consider. Probably depends what the client make-up is. Have you got devices that will utilise more than 2 spatial streams or 80MHz channels? If it's high client density, you may be better with more APs but lesser spec.

Tinkerisk
4187 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315782 4-Dec-2024 07:25
Send private message

+1 for Grandstream




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter



danielparker

222 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315824 4-Dec-2024 10:22
Send private message

Dynamic: Have you considered the UniFi U7 series? 2.5g Ethernet ports on each access point. Our early testing has gone well but the there is a 6ghz bug currently which means my iPhone thinks the Wi-Fi is working but no traffic passes. I’ve disabled 6ghz temporarily until the next firmware update.

 

I do wonder why they used 2.5g Ethernet instead of 10g.. This is really the reason why I'm asking the question.. if they were 10g I would have just done this already.

cddt
1474 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315835 4-Dec-2024 11:12
Send private message

Another vote for Grandstream. Haven't used them with anything more than gigabit but have found them reliable and easy to administer. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

muppet
2543 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3315882 4-Dec-2024 14:35
Send private message

Dynamic: Have you considered the UniFi U7 series? 2.5g Ethernet ports on each access point. Our early testing has gone well but the there is a 6ghz bug currently which means my iPhone thinks the Wi-Fi is working but no traffic passes. I’ve disabled 6ghz temporarily until the next firmware update.

 

I would avoid the U7 gear until Unifi manage to iron out all the 2.4Ghz bugs. If they ever do.  I was thinking of upgrading from my UAP-AC range, but having read all the nightmares people are having with 2.4 IoT devices, I've decided not to bother.

Mattnzl
281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315896 4-Dec-2024 15:55
Send private message

I've been burned by Grandstream before (cameras/NVRs) but that 7665 is a good price for tri-band plus 2.5gbe compared to ubiquiti in NZ

 

Tempted....



JemS
39 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3315957 4-Dec-2024 17:25
Send private message

+1 for ubiquiti. The E7 has just been released in usa with a 10gb port, though they would be very expensive when they get to nz.

nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315968 4-Dec-2024 18:10
Send private message

Mattnzl:

 

I've been burned by Grandstream before (cameras/NVRs) but that 7665 is a good price for tri-band plus 2.5gbe compared to ubiquiti in NZ

 

Tempted....

 

 

I've had a 7664 which I left at my last place.

 

Now using a 7665 at my new place and just bought a 2nd to cover each end of the house.

 

I wouldn't stick the brand (or range) if I didn't believe in them. Found them super easy to configure, lots of options for configuration, reliable (always "just work") and fantastic price. I've "only" got 900/500 so only have them connected to gigabit routers/switches so cant speak for 2.5Gb performance I'm afraid.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315971 4-Dec-2024 18:43
Send private message

Mattnzl:

 

I've been burned by Grandstream before (cameras/NVRs) but that 7665 is a good price for tri-band plus 2.5gbe compared to ubiquiti in NZ

 

 

I had issues with Grandstream ATAs and I can't say my DECT phone system is great, but I have two access points and have had zero issues with them.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright