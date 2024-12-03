danielparker

Hi,

I have just purchased a new, large house.

In my current house (3 x smaller) I have 2 x UniFi UAP-AC-HD and they work well. I have 900/400 Fibre currently.. and these are bi-wired 802.3ad gigabit link aggregation. I would rather 'overkill' it than get it wrong.

I plan on putting 2GB Hyperfibre into the new house (no fibre connected currently, but apparently available)

I want to go (as a minimum) 2.5G ethernet back-hall from AP's.. but preferably 10G.

What Access Points are currently recommended, based on the above? Probably needs to be POE.. which will probably bring the next question about a 2.5G/10G POE switch.

Thanks, Daniel