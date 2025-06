toejam316: Thanks. It was just a thought. Turned out I had to go to Invercargill anyway (50k) so I bought some couplers from Jaycar.

My LAN is complicated - it connects four computers in three rooms, several tablets and phones, fibre internet, TV, Sky box, two Vero media players, three gigabit switches, and a fibre optic connection to a Sony amp that feeds two headsets. Normally an excellent system. But when there's a fault - like now - it can be a headscratcher. Anyway, now I can use the couplers to bypass some components and hopefully isolate the fault.

Thanks for all contributions.